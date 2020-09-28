Adam Gase on Jets' Fall to 0-3: 'We All Have to Get Better'

After Colts Loss, HC Says: 'I'm Frustrated for Our Guys, Our Coaches. We're the Only Ones That Can Fix It.'

Sep 27, 2020 at 10:37 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZP_1663-defense-thumb

Adam Gase had a pretty good general idea why the Jets lost to the Colts, 36-7, at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

"We can't turn the ball over," the Jets head coach said. "We have to figure out a way to stop those guys. We put ourselves in at least position a few times, but a red-area turnover and two pick-sixes is not going to make it for us. We have to play a way better game than that. We let that one get so far away from us."

And he had a pretty specific culprit for the individual turnover department. Hint: It wasn't the two interception-return touchdowns in the odd-numbered quarters.

"The red-area interception is where it felt like things really started going bad for us," Gase said. "We were first-and-goal inside the 10. We have to score a touchdown there and we definitely can't turn it over."

Needless to say, Sam Darnold's first pick-six, returned for the score by CB Xavier Rhodes just 2:35 into the action, was part of the damage assessment. Take away that score and add at least three points on the second-quarter end zone theft, also by Rhodes, and the Jets might have found themselves tied going in at intermission.

Instead, the red-zone turnover helped keep the score at 17-7 in the home side's favor and set the stage for CB T.J. Carrie's 47-yard INT-return TD that ended the third quarter by putting the Colts up 31-7.

"We haven't done a good job," Gase said in response to a question about his responsibility for the three lopsided losses that have started the season. "We all have to get better — coaches, players, myself, everybody. We have to do a better job. We have to find a way to clean all of the mistakes up and put ourselves in position to compete in the game."

Are three large losses to start the season embarrassing, he was asked. He didn't disagree.

"You don't want to go out there and get your ass kicked," Gase said. "It's frustrating. I'm frustrated for our guys, our coaches. We're the only ones that can fix it. We have to do it. We have to figure out a way to clean up all of the things that aren't going right for us."

One thing that will be difficult to clean up in a hurry is team health, particularly in this short week leading up to a Thursday Night Football home game against the Denver Broncos.

The wide receiver group, which has been without second-round rookie Denzel Mims on IR and lost Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman to the inactive list for the Colts, may or may not be down another body with Chris Hogan suffering a quad/knee injury. Tackle, which had been a stout position on the rebuilt offensive line, has suffered as RT George Fant (concussion) sat out the Colts game and first-round rookie LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) went out before halftime. LB Jordan Jenkins also jammed a shoulder but stayed in most of the way.

"We have a short week," Gase said. "For us, guys that are banged up have to get in the training room. We have to recover as quickly as possible. We have to move on to the next one. We have a very short period of time, so we don't have time to hang our heads and worry about this one too much. We have to get on to the next one and figure out a way to win a game."

Related Content

Sam Darnold After Jets' Indy Loss: 'I Just Need to Play More Consistent'
news

Sam Darnold After Jets' Indy Loss: 'I Just Need to Play More Consistent'

In 1st Half, QB Does Some Things Well but Also Throws 3 Costly Interceptions
Injured Shoulder Forces Rookie T Mekhi Becton From Sunday's Game
news

Injured Shoulder Forces Rookie T Mekhi Becton From Sunday's Game

In the Second Half, the Jets Missed the Power, Energy and Smarts of the Towering Rookie vs. Colts
Jets-Colts 3 Takeaways: Sam Darnold Throws 3 Picks in Loss to Indianapolis
news

Jets-Colts 3 Takeaways: Sam Darnold Throws 3 Picks in Loss to Indianapolis

Defense Can't Stop Philip Rivers; Offenses Loses T Mekhi Becton
Banged-Up Jets Seek High-Energy Showing at Indianapolis
news

Banged-Up Jets Seek High-Energy Showing at Indianapolis

WRs Crowder & Perriman, RT Fant & DBs Wilson & Davis Inactive for Colts
Jets Elevate WR Lawrence Cager, OL Jimmy Murray from Practice Squad
news

Jets Elevate WR Lawrence Cager, OL Jimmy Murray from Practice Squad

Cager Signed As an Undrafted Free Agent Out of Georgia
Jets at Colts Game Preview: Green & White Won't Back Down from a Challenge
news

Jets at Colts Game Preview: Green & White Won't Back Down from a Challenge

QB Sam Darnold Says 'No One's Going to Back Down from a Challenge'
Jets' Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and George Fant Out vs. Colts
news

Jets' Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and George Fant Out vs. Colts

Gregg Williams Compliments Indianapolis' O-Line Highlighted by Quenton Nelson
Jets Are Riding Along With OT Mekhi Becton on Highway 77
news

Jets Are Riding Along With OT Mekhi Becton on Highway 77

Two Games Into His NFL Career, the Towering and Powerful Rookie Is Already Making His Mark
Inside the Numbers: Quinnen Williams Hit the 49ers Hard
news

Inside the Numbers: Quinnen Williams Hit the 49ers Hard

Adam Gase on 2nd-Year DL vs. SF: 'That's What We Need Week In and Week Out'
Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 vs. Colts - Friday

WRs Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder, T George Fant Ruled Out vs. Colts
Philip Rivers, TEs, Colts: Marcus Maye & Jets Have Seen This Act Before
news

Philip Rivers, TEs, Colts: Marcus Maye & Jets Have Seen This Act Before

Green & White Safety Says Indy's New/Old QB 'Is Still the Same Philip'

Advertising