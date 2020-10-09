Adam Gase: Jets' Le'Veon Bell Feels Better Now than Before Week 1 

Potential Shot in the Arm

Head Coach Adam Gase said that RB Le'Veon Bell has looked good in practice this week after he was designated to return on Wednesday. Bell has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and Gase thinks that Bell can be effective Sunday against visiting Arizona after two practices, if he's activated from injured reserve.

"He did a good job of, one, getting healthy and then staying in good shape," Gase said. "Did a good job making sure that he maintained where his weight was. It's pretty easy, especially when you have a hamstring issue to where you can't do what you're normally used to doing, he did a great job as far as making sure he stayed right where he was at when he got hurt. I think he feels even better now than he did when we kind of hit that first game."

Bell rushed 6 times for 14 yards in Week 1 against the Bills and had 2 receptions for 32 yards before he sustained a hamstring injury late in the opening half. Gase said it's difficult to project how the rotation among Bell, Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine will play out on game day, but he's not concerned about giving Bell a heavy workload coming off an injury.