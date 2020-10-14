Adam Gase: Jets Felt 'It Was Best to Part Ways' with Le'Veon Bell

The Jets' ground game will have a different sound to it, now that the team has parted ways with its Bell.

After Tuesday night's reports and a team statement that the Jets had released RB Le'Veon Bell, Head Coach Adam Gase told reporters at his midday news conference on Wednesday that he wishes the big back well.

"We just felt like it was best to part ways, give him the opportunity to go somewhere else," Gase said. "For us, I want nothing but the best for him getting the opportunity to go somewhere else and have success. It's tough, it's a tough decision to make, but we felt like that was best for us where we are right now, and we've got to move on to Miami."

Signing Bell to a lucrative unrestricted free agency deal in March 2019 seemed like a good idea at the time, but the former Steelers star who sat out 2018 before heading to free agency, never reached the heights he scaled in Pittsburgh.

In the 21 games he was with the Jets, he played in 17, sitting out a game with illness last year and three games this year on IR with a hamstring injury. He finished his tenure in Green & White with 264 carries for 863 yards (3.3 yards/carry) and 3 touchdowns, plus 69 receptions for 500 yards (7.2 yards/catch) and 1 TD. He had three 100-yard from scrimmage games as a Jet, but his biggest rushing output was the 87 yards he ran for on 21 carries at Baltimore last season.

"At the end of the day, offensively, we really haven't done a whole bunch to impress anybody right now," Gase said. "We've got a lot of things to get corrected. We have to do better, coach better, play better. That's the entire team."