Monday, May 04, 2020 03:42 PM

Adam Gase, Jets Fans, NFL Pay Their Respects to Don Shula, 90

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

shula-namath

It's never easy to say goodbye to a football legend, even if he's not your legend. And many members and fans of the Jets family feel sad about the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula.

Shula, 90, whose death was announced today by the Miami Dolphins, sent his teams up against the Jets and all other NFL goes many times over the decades. And while he could be a stern taskmaster with his own teams, and he was a fierce competitor to every opponent, when all was said and done, he was beloved by the Dolphins family and had the respect of Jets fans and a long list of NFL members and fans.

One of many who have spoken about one of the NFL's titans today is Jets head coach Adam Gase, who had many interactions with Shula when he took over as Dolphins head coach from 2016-18.

"I want to extend my deepest condolences to Coach Shula's family and the Miami Dolphins community," Gase said. "Any time I got to spend with him was always the best part of my day. I truly enjoyed getting to know him and treasured each and every interaction we had. He was a fountain of information who was readily available to assist when asked. Coach Shula was rightly revered, as a great coach and a better person. He will be missed tremendously."

Of the 56 games between the Jets and Don's Baltimore and Miami teams, Jets Nation remembers the first meeting as if it were yesterday. It was their only game against Shula as head coach of the Colts.

In Super Bowl III, the Jets of head coach Weeb Ewbank, champions of the "upstart" American Football League, went up against Shula's Colts, champs of the NFL, for all the pro football marbles. The Jets prevailed, 16-7, to shock the football world. And Shula's highly successful rule as the Horseshoes' young sideline skipper was all but over.

Despite seven seasons of winning records, the '68 NFL crown and the Super Bowl appearance, Shula announced after the 1969 season that he was leaving Baltimore to become head coach and part owner of the expansion Miami Dolphins.

And he remained in charge in South Florida until he retired after the 1995 season, and after guiding the 'Fins to the only unbeaten season (playoffs included) in league history in '72, five more Super Bowl appearances and two wins in the big game, and 12 AFC East titles, and becoming the winningest coach in NFL football history.

"Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the team said in a statement. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene."

Jets fans had their own perspective on the empire Shula was building. They had to play the Dolphins twice a year. Eleven times in his 26 years at the helm they were swept by Don's Aqua & Coral, including an 0-for-3 in 1982 that included losing to the Dolphins in the "Mud Bowl" for that year's AFC Championship. Another bitter loss was the Dan Marino fake spike game in the Meadowlands in 1994

Shula wound up leading his teams against the Jets in 56 games, the most by any opposing HC. His 32 wins over the Jets are second-most by any coach, with all 32 coming as HC of the Dolphins, the most by any one coach with one team. The Jets' 18 road losses to Shula teams are also the most against any coach.

Among his many achievements detailed all around the Internet today, Shula was also famous for his coaching aphorisms — he co-authored three books, after all. "I have no magic formula. The only way I know to win is through hard work," he was known to say, as well as "I don't know any other way to lead but by example."

The example Shula set over the last half century is being honored now after his passing.

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising