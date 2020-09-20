Adam Gase Goes Over Grim Details of Jets' Home-Opening Loss

Adam Gase's composure was steady as he went through the details of the Jets' second straight defeat to start the season, but most assuredly he was churning inside.

"Obviously, we did not play the game that we needed to play," the Jets head coach said following the Green & White's 31-13 home-opening loss to the 49ers on Sunday. "We needed to eliminate all the explosive plays on defense. We didn't do that. We had to do a good job of moving the ball, staying third-and-manageable. We actually did that in the first half on offense, but we didn't score when we got our chance in the red zone.

"We didn't do enough as a team to really do anything against these guys. I mean, when you play a good team, even with the guys they had down, we've got to find a way to be more consistent and play complementary football at some point."

But in case anyone missed the urgency, Gase spelled it out when he was asked at the end of his newser what his emotions were at that point in the hour after the game.

"I'm pissed right now," he said. "We need to get better fast."

The setback against the Niners seemed to share some things in common with last week's 27-17 loss to the Bills, but Gase went into some of the particulars that caused the Jets to fall behind early in this one. Take the first play from scrimmage — Niners RB Raheem Mostert's screaming 80-yard run with a toss from QB Jimmy Garoppolo down a wide-open alley in the left side of the Jets' defense.

"That was the whole thing all week. ... We knew they were going to get some explosive plays, but you want to try to limit those and keep them in that 15-yard range," Gase said. "They outran us. They've got a lot of team speed, we know it. They handled our run force in that situation and we didn't take good enough angles. When we watch the tape, we'll get more detailed as far as what actually happened, but just from watching it on the field, we didn't have great angles on a guy that's really fast."