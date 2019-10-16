Adam Gase Adjusts Schedule with Injuries in Mind, Patriots Ahead

Adam Gase's first sight adjustment for the Jets' Monday night affair against New England came this week with a changeup in his normal MNF practice schedule. The head coach's initial sked called for a full practice today, but he made the call to turn Wednesday into a recovery day.

"Normally, we had done that," Gase said of Wednesday practice before Monday game. "We're pretty banged up right now, so we were limited on who would have been able to go today. We're light in two positions right now. It just would have been hard for us to get the reps we wanted in, so we just pushed everything back a day."

The Jets are in an odd injury situation this week. Some players are getting better and either returned for the win over the Cowboys or could come back for the Patriots. But others came out of Big W over Big D with some new nicks and nacks.

Gase's rundown on the Jets' injuries:

LT Kelvin Beachum (ankle): "It's going to be week-to-week still."

TE Chris Herndon (hamstring): "Week to week. ... It's going to be about can we get him in practice, how does he feel at practice, how far can he stretch it?"

LB Albert McClellan: "He's in the concussion protocol."

RB/KR Trenton Cannon (ankle): "Day to day."

LB Neville Hewitt (stinger): "Still day to day."

LB C.J. Mosley (groin): "He's going to try to work in practice some tomorrow, so we're making progress there."

CB Nate Hairston (knee): "He's going to try to work in practice some tomorrow."

DL Henry Anderson (shoulder): "Hopefully we get later in the week and we get a chance to get him out to practice."

G Kelechi Osemele (shoulder): "Not going to practice, still going through our process."

If all were to miss MNF, that could be painful. But a return of Mosley, who injured his groin in the opener vs. Buffalo, would be as impactful as ...

"As impactful as getting a starting quarterback back," Gase said. "It's that impactful.