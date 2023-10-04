Aaron Rodgers Says Zach Wilson 'Played Really Well' vs. Chiefs

With Aaron Rodgers in attendance on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, QB Zach Wilson delivered his best game of the season, and perhaps his career , despite a 23-20 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

"Other than the first quarter and some stuff in the fourth I thought Zach played really well and we were really efficient moving the ball," Rodgers said Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show." "We spot them 17 and then came roaring back and the crowd was electric. I don't talk about moral victories but definitely a lot to build from that game the other night. Hopefully we can get this one this week and start getting on a roll into the bye week, get healthy and we're ahead coming out."

Wilson completed a season-high 71.8% of his passes Sunday, the second-highest mark of his three-year career. The No. 2 overall pick in 2021 threw for season-high 245 yards, 2 touchdowns. He used his mobility to escape the pocket and cross the goal line for the 2-point conversion, which tied the game, 20-20, in the third quarter. Wilson also did not turn the ball over.