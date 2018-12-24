 Skip to main content
Advertising

Aaron Rodgers' Masterpiece Overshadows Another Stellar Performance from Sam Darnold 

Rookie Signal Caller Throws for a Career-High 341 Yards, Posts a 128.4 Passer Rating in Defeat

Dec 23, 2018 at 08:00 PM
Author Image
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

1D2_7825-darnold-story-thumb

Sam Darnold continues to warm as the temperatures drop in December. The Southern California native continued his excellent play down the stretch against Green Bay but ultimately was outdueled by future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers as the Jets fell to 4-11 with an agonizing 44-38 overtime loss at MetLife Stadium.

For the second times in his rookie campaign, Darnold threw for three touchdowns and also reached the 300-yard passing mark. He was sharp in the club's final home game of 2018, connecting on 69% of his attempts while amassing a career-high 341 yards through the air. And he continued to spread the football to his playmakers as Robby Anderson had a career-high nine catches for 140 yards and Chris Herndon (6-82-1TD) and Jermaine Kearse (4-55) pitched in as well.

"A loss is a loss," said a dejected Darnold. "At the end of the day, in that locker room, we look at it if we win, we're going to celebrate. If we lose it sucks."

For the third time in four games, the Jets couldn't close the door despite having a late lead. They had a 35-20 advantage to start the fourth only to see Rodgers respond with 18 straight points. Darnold, who never got the ball in overtime, lamented a late throw to Deontay Burnett with 32 seconds left on the clock that resulted in a diving catch out of bounds. Instead of celebrating a victory, the Jets had to settle for a Jason Myers field goal and Rodgers (37-55-442-2TD-0INT) crushed their spirits with a 16-yard strike to Davante Adams in the extra session.

"You always want to go out there and make a mark on the game and try to score," Darnold said. "But I had my chance late in the fourth quarter and just missed by a little bit."

Not bothered by adversity, Darnold quickly responded when the Packers had cut a 21-7 deficit to 21-20. The Jets quickly moved 75 yards, ending their third-quarter quarter with Darnold's 5-yard toss to Herndon. That came on a snap when the offense pushed the tempo following the first year passer's 10-yarder to Anderson on third down.

Just a couple of minutes later, the Green & White pushed their advantage to 15 with Darnold's third scoring pass. Eli McGuire simply leaked out of the backfield and no defender went with him and the pitch-and-catch covered 20 yards in all.

Nearly flawless to start the game, Darnold connected on 12 of his first 14 passes for 180 yards with a touchdown. That score was perhaps his easiest throw of all as Darnold gave the home club a 14-0 advantage on a 33-yard hookup with Robby Anderson. Offensive coordinator Jeremy Bates had two Packers defenders race to Trenton Cannon to negate a screen, but the rookie passer held onto the ball and instead looped a ball to Anderson.

"I just think I'm seeing the field a lot clearer," said the rookie signal caller. "It's slowing down a little bit."

Darnold showed he meant business early, throwing a beautiful back-shoulder toss to Herndon for a 26-yard gain on the third play from scrimmage. After Myers missed from 45 yards though on the club's first possession, Darnold led the Green & White on an impressive 12-play, 83-yard march that culminated on McGuire's 4-yard score.

Prior to McGuire's third rush touchdown in as many weeks, Darnold converted twice on third down. He showed great poise, hanging in the pocket until Kearse got open. Then later the USC product got help from one of his favorite targets as Herndon made an amazing one-handed grab to give the Green & White a first-and-goal.

But the Jets finished just 3-of-11 on third down and they couldn't close the door when the game was on the line.

"He played great," Rodgers said of Darnold. "He played really, really good. I like his game. He threw the ball really well, but he's moving around making throws on the run. I think he has a bright future. I think all of those young guys that are playing this year have an opportunity to be the next crop of guys."

Game Gallery: Jets vs. Packers

Images from the Week 16 Matchup at MetLife Stadium

1D2_7844
1 / 73
1D2_7927
2 / 73
MKII5704
3 / 73
MKII5808
4 / 73
MKII5685
5 / 73
1D2_7879
6 / 73
1D2_7946
7 / 73
1D2_7914
8 / 73
MKII5890
9 / 73
1D2_7933
10 / 73
1D2_7860
11 / 73
1D2_7911
12 / 73
1D2_7825
13 / 73
CPS26682
14 / 73
MK2_1447
15 / 73
CPS26686
16 / 73
MK2_1465
17 / 73
CPS26692
18 / 73
CPS26718
19 / 73
MKII5918
20 / 73
1D2_8170
21 / 73
1D2_8154
22 / 73
1D2_8103
23 / 73
MKII6138
24 / 73
MKII6058
25 / 73
MK2_1501
26 / 73
MK2_1510
27 / 73
1D2_8340
28 / 73
MK2_1527
29 / 73
CPS26735
30 / 73
MK2_1521
31 / 73
MKII6402
32 / 73
MKII6409
33 / 73
MK2_1577
34 / 73
MK2_1594
35 / 73
MK2_1632
36 / 73
MKII6250
37 / 73
MKII6344
38 / 73
MKII5878
39 / 73
MKII6338
40 / 73
MKII5942
41 / 73
MKII5871
42 / 73
MKII5951
43 / 73
MKII5881
44 / 73
MKII5866
45 / 73
MKII6427
46 / 73
MKII6256
47 / 73
MK2_1700
48 / 73
MKII6664
49 / 73
MKII6648
50 / 73
MKII6672
51 / 73
MKII6732
52 / 73
MKII6653
53 / 73
MKII6709
54 / 73
1D2_8462
55 / 73
CPS26942
56 / 73
CPS17482
57 / 73
CPS17442
58 / 73
MKII6901
59 / 73
MKII6870
60 / 73
CPS26960
61 / 73
MKII6834
62 / 73
1D2_9030_1
63 / 73
1D2_9092_1
64 / 73
1D2_9012_1
65 / 73
1D2_9069_1
66 / 73
1D2_8985_1
67 / 73
1D2_8922_1
68 / 73
CPS17595
69 / 73
CPS17620
70 / 73
CPS17674
71 / 73
CPS17646
72 / 73
CPS17682
73 / 73
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

VJ Payne a Value Play for the Jets in NFL Draft

GM Darren Mougey: 'A Safety Who Can Really Run'

news

How Jets Made Franchise History in Round 4 Tradeup to Take Cade Klubnik

Clemson QB by the Numbers: 18-Slot Move Was Largest Picks-for-Picks Same-Day Draft Swap in Team Annals

news

Notebook | Jets GM Darren Mougey's Revamped Process Laid Groundwork for Draft Success

With a Few Tweaks, 'Felt More Comfortable Visualizing the Board This Year'

news

Jets Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on Edge Will McDonald IV

Former First-Round Pick Posted 18.5 Sacks Over the Last 2 Seasons

news

Does Kenyon Sadiq Hold Combine Mark for Fastest 40 by a TE? He's in the Conversation

5 Things to Know About Jets' 1st-Round Tight End from Oregon, Who Was Timed at 4.39 in Indy in February

news

Are the Jets Done at Quarterback?

GM Darren Mougey: 'Let's Look at the Picture"

news

Jets Checked Several Boxes in 2026 NFL Draft

Top Pass Rusher in the Class; Offensive Playmakers; Value Plays; and a Potential Coup Late in Round 1

news

Jets New TE Kenyon Sadiq: 'Love, Aggression, Passion ... All Those Things'

No. 16 Overall Draft Pick Brings Speed and Size to Green & White Offense

news

Jets Did Their Homework on Round 4 Pick, QB Cade Klubnik

GM Darren Mougey: 'Young, Athletic, With Upside'

news

Which Hall of Fame Edge Rusher Does David Bailey Study the Most?

5 Things to Know About Jets' Top Pick, Including Where His 40 Time Ranks Among TEs in the Last 40 Combines

news

After NFL Draft, Jets Will Turn Attention to RB Breece Hall

GM Darren Mougey & Jets Personnel Anticipate Addressing Hall's Contract

news

Jets Receive High Marks in 2026 Draft Grades

Associated Press, Sports Illustrated and ESPN Hand Out 'A' Evaluations

Advertising