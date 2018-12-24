Aaron Rodgers' Masterpiece Overshadows Another Stellar Performance from Sam Darnold 

Sam Darnold continues to warm as the temperatures drop in December. The Southern California native continued his excellent play down the stretch against Green Bay but ultimately was outdueled by future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers as the Jets fell to 4-11 with an agonizing 44-38 overtime loss at MetLife Stadium.

For the second times in his rookie campaign, Darnold threw for three touchdowns and also reached the 300-yard passing mark. He was sharp in the club's final home game of 2018, connecting on 69% of his attempts while amassing a career-high 341 yards through the air. And he continued to spread the football to his playmakers as Robby Anderson had a career-high nine catches for 140 yards and Chris Herndon (6-82-1TD) and Jermaine Kearse (4-55) pitched in as well.

"A loss is a loss," said a dejected Darnold. "At the end of the day, in that locker room, we look at it if we win, we're going to celebrate. If we lose it sucks."

For the third time in four games, the Jets couldn't close the door despite having a late lead. They had a 35-20 advantage to start the fourth only to see Rodgers respond with 18 straight points. Darnold, who never got the ball in overtime, lamented a late throw to Deontay Burnett with 32 seconds left on the clock that resulted in a diving catch out of bounds. Instead of celebrating a victory, the Jets had to settle for a Jason Myers field goal and Rodgers (37-55-442-2TD-0INT) crushed their spirits with a 16-yard strike to Davante Adams in the extra session.