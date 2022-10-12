Aaron Rodgers? Lambeau Field? Jets' WR Corey Davis Says 'Just Focus on Us'

That is exactly what Davis and the Jets have done so far. With a 3-2 record ahead of facing the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, the Jets have outscored the opposition by 58-20 in the fourth quarter. First, there was the improbable rally at Cleveland when Davis caught a 66-yard TD pass from Joe Flacco, setting the stage for Garrett Wilson's game-winning TD. Then at Pittsburgh, he caught a scoring pass from Zach Wilson and then his receptions on the game-winning drive seemed like an afterthought, but they were not. On that final surge, Davis caught 2 passes, one for 15 yards and a first down and one for 17 yards and another first down.

"From a coach's standpoint when you draw up a player you can't draw it up better than him," Saleh said, referring to Davis. "For his mindset and how he prepares every day. The way he goes about his business, the way he talks to his teammates and takes care of himself. Then you go on the field and he's deliberate in everything he does. And on top of that, he's pretty damn good at what he does. He's been everything we've expected as a free-agent pickup, because they don't always end up that way, knock on wood, he's been awesome."

In last week's victory over the Dolphins, Davis caught 2 passes for 38 yards without a receiving TD; but in that he was not alone because the Jets scored all 5 of their TDs on running plays.

Now with a chance to win their third game in a row, facing Mr. Rodgers & Co. on their home turf, Davis is aware of fans' expectations and the positive hype that has surrounded the Jets and their core of young players.

"We have to run our operation regardless of people's expectations," he said. "We know what we've got to do to get the job done every week, and that's just focus on us."