Jets' Aaron Rodgers Talks on 'Frustration' of '23, Getting 'This Thing Where It Needs to Be' in '24

Aaron Rodgers stood before the Jets reporters one last time, on "the toughest day of the year," the first day of an NFL team's offseason, and reviewed what he called, to no one's surprise, the "sadness" and "frustration" of his first season in a different shade of green than he'd been used to.

But just as head coach Robert Saleh and his players described Sunday's 17-3 snowfall victory over New England as the last game of 2023 and the first game of '24, so Rodgers accentuated the positive before heading back to his West Coast home to finish up his Achilles rehab and start up his offseason workouts toward the start of a new dawn.

"It was bittersweet," Rodgers said of his celebrated lightning-speed recovery from his opening-night injury to at least start working with his teammates again. "It was fun to be able to go out there and practice, to watch practice. There was excitement. And also the what-if kind of hits you in the face pretty hard. If you saw what we were able to do, there's a lot of the what-could-have-beens."

Perhaps the most important part of Rodgers' December wasn't that he geared up for a grand return that never happened but that Saleh brought him back into the practice swing of things and kept him there for the last several weeks instead of placing him on Injured Reserve.

"I've dealt with two major injuries, in '13 and '17. Those were frustrating years, but I had something to look forward to," he said of returning to uniform to lead the Packers' offense at the end of the schedule both seasons. "That felt like there were victories in that I was able to get back out there and play for my guys. This year, that's what I was trying to do, to get back by Christmas Eve at the latest, unfortunately we just weren't in it to allow that to happen.

"As much as I thought after that loss, we would just put me on IR and move on down the road, that was a decision above my pay grade. But I am thankful for that ultimately, just to be able to get back on the practice field salvaged some of the disappointment from the season.