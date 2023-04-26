Number, Please: Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Wear Jersey No. 8 as a Jet

Aaron Rodgers introduced himself to the New York Jets, their team and their fans today in a news conference at the team's Florham Park, NJ, headquarters.

And during the news conference, the legendary quarterback introduced the Jets and the rest of the NFL to a change in his gameday appearance for the 2023 season: He will wear uniform No. 8 on the field this year, not the No. 12 he sported in his first 18 often magical NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Uniform No. 12, of course, was worn famously by Joe Namath, from his Jets rookie season of 1965 through 1968 and Super Bowl III and on to his last season in green and white in 1976. The Jets retired the number in 1985, the same year Namath was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"There are some iconic names that have played here, probably none more iconic than number 12,," Rodgers said at his introductory news conference. "And I heard what he said about unretiring his number, but to me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn't even want to go down that path. And I'm excited about going back to my college number."

Namath responded today to Rodgers' selection, and Broadway Joe threw in a bit of his own numerology.