Number, Please: Aaron Rodgers Says He'll Wear Jersey No. 8 as a Jet

Joe Namath Has Said QB Could Wear His Retired 12, but A-Rod Goes with His Number from 2003-04 at Cal

Apr 26, 2023 at 02:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS1_7022-rodgers-jersey

Aaron Rodgers introduced himself to the New York Jets, their team and their fans today in a news conference at the team's Florham Park, NJ, headquarters.

And during the news conference, the legendary quarterback introduced the Jets and the rest of the NFL to a change in his gameday appearance for the 2023 season: He will wear uniform No. 8 on the field this year, not the No. 12 he sported in his first 18 often magical NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Uniform No. 12, of course, was worn famously by Joe Namath, from his Jets rookie season of 1965 through 1968 and Super Bowl III and on to his last season in green and white in 1976. The Jets retired the number in 1985, the same year Namath was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"There are some iconic names that have played here, probably none more iconic than number 12,," Rodgers said at his introductory news conference. "And I heard what he said about unretiring his number, but to me, 12 is Broadway Joe and I didn't even want to go down that path. And I'm excited about going back to my college number."

Namath responded today to Rodgers' selection, and Broadway Joe threw in a bit of his own numerology.

"Like all Jets fans, I'm thrilled about having Aaron on our team!" Namath texted the team today. "I sincerely appreciate his respect for the history of our organization and my contributions to it. Now let's end a TWELVE year drought to make the playoffs!!!"

Gallery | First Look at Aaron Rodgers' No. 8 Jets Jersey

See images of the No. 8 jersey that Aaron Rodgers will wear with the New York Jets.

E_SS1_5535-number-thumb
1 / 14
E_SS1_5106
2 / 14
E_SS1_4709
3 / 14
E_SS1_4542
4 / 14
E_SS1_5330
5 / 14
E_SS1_5535
6 / 14
E_SS1_5512
7 / 14
E_SS1_5494
8 / 14
E_SS1_4938
9 / 14
E_SS1_5018
10 / 14
20230426-Jets Rogers Presser-16
11 / 14
E_SS1_7022-rodgers-jersey
12 / 14
20230426-Jets Rogers Presser-19
13 / 14
20230426-Jets Rogers Presser-17
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After all the speculation about Rodgers' selection of a jersey number, he turned to his favorite multiples of four for the answer to what he'll wear on his chest and back for the Green & White.. He wore No. 8 at the University of California in 2003-04, when he and the Golden Bears put together a combined 18-8 record with two bowl appearances to set the stage for Rodgers' first-round drafting by the Pack in 2005.

Before that, Rodgers wore No. 4 for a season at Butte Community College in 2002. And before that, he was 12 for the first time, at Pleasant Valley HS in Chico, CA.

Interestingly, Rodgers will become the eighth player in Jets franchise history to wear No. 8 in the regular season. The list includes P Greg Gantt, QB Browning Nagle, K Nick Lowery, QB Mark Brunell, K Randy Bullock, QB Luke Falk and Moore. And A-Rod will become the fourth Jets QB to ever wear it.

But it's about more than multiples of any number for the Jets' new No. 8.

"There's something special about playing in a city, for a team like this with a storied franchise," he said. "Obviously, going way, way back to Super Bowl III, to be a part of something special would definitely help you go down in the history of an organization. I already have 18 years in an incredibly iconic organization. And it'd be fun to be a part of the history of this one as well."

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers' Message to Jets & Their Fans: 'I'm Here Because I Believe in This Team'

Green & White's New 39-Year-Old QB: 'I'm an Old Guy ... I Want to Be Part of a Team That Can Win It All'

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: I'm Excited to Start Working with Him

GM Joe Douglas Said of New QB: 'He Will Energize Everyone'

news

Aaron Rodgers by the Numbers ... and What Numbers They Are!

Jets QB Is the GOAT When It Comes to TDs/INTs, Points/Drive and Season Passer Ratings

news

OFFICIAL | Jets Acquire QB Aaron Rodgers From Green Bay Packers

Four-Time NFL MVP Will Suit Up for the Green & White in 2023 Season

news

Notebook | In Adding Aaron Rodgers, 'Jets Get a Jedi'

Green & White Former LB Bart Scott Gushes Over the Team's New QB

news

Ways to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft

Draft to be Presented Across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes April 27-29

news

Joe Douglas on Imminent Deal for Aaron Rodgers: 'Historic Trade for This Franchise'

Green & White GM: 'With the People We Have in Place, He Can Get Comfortable Quickly'

news

Joe Douglas 'Comfortable' at Pick No. 15 After Trade Agreement with Packers

Green & White Have a Total of 5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft Including No. 15 Overall

news

Connor McGovern on Why He Re-Signed with the Jets: 'The People'

Veteran Center Was the Only Offensive Player to Take Every Snap in 2022 Season

news

Jets Announce Revived Soldiers Ukraine as Next Recipient of $100,000 for Ukrainian Relief Efforts

Part of $1,000,000 Commitment Announced Last April from the Jets

news

Reports: Jets, Packers Agree to a Trade Sending Aaron Rodgers to New York

Media Reports Say Deal to Send the Four-Time MVP to the Jets Has Been Agreed Upon

Advertising