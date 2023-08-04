Aaron Rodgers from HOF Game Sideline: 'I'm Just a Cog' in Jets' Wheel...'I Love Our Team'

"I love our team. I love our guys. I love the men and women that work for the organization. It's a really fun environment," he said. "That's what you've got to do for a big-time change in your life. You can resist it or jump in and surrender to the process. It's a lot of fun being around these young guys and being around a team that's really hungry, that had some success last year but finished rough. Robert [Saleh]'s done an incredible job of putting a staff together, to encourage and push these guys and hold them accountable.

"I'm just a cog in that wheel. I know my role, and it's an important one, but I'm excited that football's back and it's an exciting time of the year."

At some unknown time in the future, that energetic time of the year will go forward without Rodgers in uniform, in the preseason or the regular season or the playoffs. He had a powerful take on what that time will be like for him after he talked about spending time earlier Thursday visiting the bust room at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Did it ever hit him during his tour that his bust would be right up there in a few more years with all the greats in the game?

"I mean, it did, yeah," he said. "I've been a fan of the league since I had a memory. There have been so many incredible players that I played against who are now in the Hall. Demarcus Ware, Ronde Barber and Darrelle Revis [three members of the HOF Class of '23], I played against all three of those guys.