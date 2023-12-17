Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: No Discussion on Availability 'Until He's Actually Cleared'

With Zach Wilson departing Sunday's game at Miami late in the first half with a concussion, and with Aaron Rodgers' 21-day window for returning from injured reserve to the active roster closing this week, there seemed little doubt that a certain subject would be broached after the game.

And it was asked, eight questions into Saleh's postgame news conference following the Jets' 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

How does Sunday's loss affect the possibility of clearing Rodgers to return to the active roster in the coming week.

Saleh didn't have much to add to his answers to similar questions over the past few weeks.

"I don't have any ... there's not a discussion to be had until he's actually cleared," the head coach said.

On the one hand, it might seem tempting, if Rodgers still feels he wants to play this season, to see if he can spark anything in the final three games that he and the Jets could take into the 2024 offseason. On the other hand, the pressure the Dolphins brought, especially in the first half, against the weekly jumbled offensive line that yielded four sacks of Wilson, two more of backup Trevor Siemian and 14 quarterback hits in all, make it a difficult call to expose Rodgers to similar pressure.

"Week to week, it starts and ends up front," Saleh said. "We need to be better up front."

Tracy Wolfson, CBS' lead sideline reporter, said she spoke with Rodgers before Sunday's opening kickoff.