Aaron Rodgers on Playing for Jets Again: 'Give Me Your Doubts...Then Watch What I Do'

It seems unlikely that anyone, perhaps especially a quarterback who's about to turn 40 in December, can buck the odds of the nine to 12 months of rehab that generally come with Achilles tears. "It doesn't do anything to make prognostications," Rodgers said, but didn't it sure sound as if ARod was hinting at something like being cleared to play, oh, for the start of the January playoffs?

"I'm not going to make any of those statements. I don't feel that's fair to myself," he said. "I think as Kevin Garnett said, anything's possible."

Rodgers reflected on his official first day debuting before his new home crowd for his new team and what that morphed into shortly after the game began that evening.

"Monday was an amazing day to start, an amazing night to run on the field with the flag — electric," he said. "Then it turned into one of the toughest 24-hour stretches I've had in my life, for sure. A lot of sadness, a lot of tears, frustration, anger. All the gamut of emotions."

The anger, he said, rose up because "I had put so much into it, and I care about it so much. There was a lot of anger. Why? Why is this happening? And underneath all that is just the sadness. I miss being out there with the guys, the competition, the locker room, the field, the games, everything that makes this sport so beautiful."

"A lot of the sadness I think initially is I let a lot of people down who supported me and made the transition so incredible," he said. "A big part was how hard I worked because I wanted to dominate in a way I can dominate and do things on the field. So a lot of sadness the first 24 hours after the game because of how excited I was about the season.