A Statement from the New York Jets on the Passing of Former Coach Joe Walton

Joe Walton, Offensive Innovator & Jets Head Coach from 1983-89, Dies
He Loved the Game of Football and Teaching It to His Players, Who Reached 4 PO Berths in His Green & White Tenure
Jets WR Corey Davis Named to NFL's Top 100
Former Titans Receiver Checks in at No. 91; Signed with Green & White in the Offseason
Denzel Mims Plays Angry, Helps the Jets Grind Out Saturday Win
Wideout Has Big 3rd Quarter with Highlight-Video Catch-and-Run...and Even Adds a Tackle in Kick Coverage
Jets-Giants 3 Takeaways: Green & White Start the Robert Saleh Summer Era with a Win
Rookie QB Zach Wilson Strong in NFL Debut as Jets Open Preseason With Victory Over Giants
Robert Saleh Has 'a Really Cool Experience' in Jets' Win over Giants
In His First Game as an NFL HC, He Had a Lot to Cheer For in Zach Wilson and His Big-Play Defense
C.J. Mosley Is Back Where He Belongs at Heart of Jets' Defense
Jets Hold Giants to 163 Total Yards in Win; Mosley Has a Tackle and a PD in Short Stint
Jets' Zach Wilson Solid in Preseason Debut vs. Giants
Rookie QB Led Two Drives as Offense Came Away with 3 Points
Old Summer Rivalry in a Brand-New Setting: Jets Take On Giants
HC Robert Saleh, QB Zach Wilson, Other Rookies, Coaches & New Vets Making Their Debuts for Green & White
3 Things to Watch | Jets-Giants Preseason Game
HC Robert Saleh Preaches the Importance of Preseason; Zach Wilson Excited for First Game as Member of the Green & White
Watch the Jets-Giants Preseason Game Here
See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for the First Game of the Preseason