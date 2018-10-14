8 Takeaways: Jets Pass, Pick & Kick Their Way Past Colts 42-34

The Jets couldn't have scripted this one any better. Declare a "White Out," then bring in the Super Bowl III team for halftime honors for their achievement 50 seasons ago.

And then a half century after beating the Colts in the Orange Bowl, beat them again in the Meadowlands. Putting together another solid team performance, the Jets pulled away from Andrew Luck and the outmanned but feisty team from Indianapolis for a 42-34 victory to build a two-game winning streak and even their record for the year at 3-3.

The team performance came in parts from Sam Darnold's offense — the rookie QB was 24-of-30 passing for 280 yards, with TD passes to Terrelle Pryor and Chris Herndon while Jermaine Kearse came in with a career-high-tying nine receptions — defense — Morris Claiborne scored on an interception on the second play of the game and the D had four takeaways in all — and special teams — K Jason Myers drove through a team-record seven field goals on seven tries, four in the second half.

Those kicks kept the Jets ahead of the relentless Luck, who threw his fourth touchdown pass with 1:51 to play to get the Colts within eight. But Jets TE Neal Sterling prevented them from getting any closer by recovering Rigoberto Sanchez's line-drive onside kickoff.

Here are eight mostly chronological takeaways from the Jets' second 40-point game this season, something they haven't done since 2008: