8 Takeaways: Jets Fall from Ahead in 26-22 Loss to Titans

The Jets certainly could have been the team singing the blues in Nashville today. They were the team that came in on the five-game losing streak, while the Titans had played well at home recently and were still in the AFC playoff hunt.

It was a sloppy game, a gritty game. And it was a game the Jets had for, oh, about 59 minutes as they got out to a 16-0 lead. But a late Titans TD drive that began with 1:46 to play and ended with 36 seconds left on Marcus Mariota's 11-yard TD strike to Corey Davis to give the hosts their first lead of the game. Then Josh McCown, trying to rally the Jets for a late, miracle TD, instead threw his only interception of the game to CB Malcolm Butler.

And just like that, the Jets lost, 27-23, dropping to 3-9 on the year with their sixth straight loss, while the Titans rose to 6-6 and kept their postseason hopes alive.

Here are eight chronological takeaways in the Jets' fall-from-ahead loss in the Volunteer State: