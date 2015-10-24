8 Games to Prepare You for Jets-Pats Sunday

Jets-Opponents, One Loss Combined, Week 6 or Later

Oct. 15, 1961 — Chargers (5-0) 25, Titans (3-1) 10, Polo Grounds

The Titans of New York closed to 17-10 in the third quarter but Paul Lowe's 25-yard TD run with 6½ minutes to play put it out of reach for the undefeated Thunderbolts.

Oct. 8, 1966 — Jets (3-0-1) 17, Chargers (4-0) 16, Shea Stadium

Five years later the reincarnated Jets paid back an undefeated Chargers squad with a one-point win. San Diego took a 16-10 lead on a Keith Lincoln TD reception from John Hadl with 9:09 remaining, but then-rookie Emerson Boozer, who will be inducted into the Ring of Honor next month, tied it up with his 8-yard run with 6:23 to play and Jim Turner's extra point provided the winning margin.

Oct. 20, 1986 — Jets (5-1) 22, Broncos (6-0) 10, Meadowlands Stadium

The Jets took the Broncos out of it with 22 unanswered first-half points, built on a Johnny Hector TD run, a Wesley Walker-from-Ken O'Brien TD pass, two Pat Leahy field goals, and Bobby Humphery's safety sack of John Elway.

Oct. 24, 2004 — Patriots (5-0) 13, Jets (5-0) 7, Gillette Stadium

Coach Herm Edwards told his team early on it would win its first five games, and sure enough the Jets did. So did the defending Super Bowl-champion Patriots, to set up this precursor of Sunday's match.