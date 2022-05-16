7 Things to Know About Jets' 2022 Schedule

Connections I: The Greening of Former Ravens

The Jets will host the Baltimore Ravens on the NFL's opening weekend and the game, which is scheduled on the 21st anniversary of 9-11, will have many storylines.. Jets' GM Joe Douglas, Mike LB C.J. Mosley and backup QB Joe Flacco each began their NFL careers in The Charm City.

Mosley earned four Pro Bowl berths in his first five seasons in the NFL, all spent playing inside linebacker for the Ravens. Last season, Mosley, who signed in free agency with the Jets in 2019, lead the team with 168 tackles (103 solo), and add 2 sacks, 2 TFL and 3 QB hits. He was Voted Curtis Martin Team MVP by his teammates.

Head coach Robert Saleh said of Mosley: "He just shows up every single day and puts in the work and does the things necessary. He's a team-first guy. He's one of the classiest people I've ever been around, so he deserves all the praise this organization and this media market's willing to give him."

Flacco first joined the Jets in 2020 and started four games. He completed 55.2% of his passes and threw for 864 yards, 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He signed with Philadelphia that offseason. Joe Douglas then traded for the veteran quarterback in October 2021. Flacco played in two games (one start) in 2021, throwing for 338 yards and 3 TDs while completing 64.3% of his passes. He again re-signed with the Jets this current offseason to again serve as a backup to second-year QB Zach Wilson.

The game will be the first time Mosley and Flacco face their former team. Douglas worked in Baltimore's personnel department from 2000-14, earning two championship rings after XXXV and XLVII. The latter was a 34-31 Baltimore win over San Francisco as Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP, throwing for 287 yards and 3 TDs.

Connections II: Uzomah (and Don't Forget Lawson) Set to Face Bengals

TE C.J. Uzomah, 29, is about to begin his eighth season in the NFL, the first seven of which were spent in Cincinnati. He played in the Bengals' 34-31 loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium last Halloween, catching 4 passes for 33 yards while playing 47% of the snaps on offense. After missing the final game of the regular season, Uzomah returned for the playoffs and was part of Cincinnati's run to the Super Bowl, hauling in 15 passes for 146 yards and 1 TD. Uzomah said that he's also excited to be reunited with DE Carl Lawson, who is returning from an Achilles tendon injury that ended his 2021 season before it really got started. Technically, Lawson has yet to face his former team; in his four seasons with the Bengals, Lawson amassed 20 sacks in 51 games.