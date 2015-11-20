7 Points: Jets Ride into Houston

5. New Starting QB in Town?

It won't be official until coach Bill O'Brien reveals it later today but reports out of Houston are that starting QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) will sit this one out. Which means T.J. Yates is back in the saddle again. It's been four years since Yates last started a game — he had that remarkable seven-start rookie run in '11 in guiding the Texans into the playoffs and to a playoff victory. Then Monday night he came on for the relief win at Cincy. But his career TD-to-INT margin is 4-to-7 and Muhammad Wilkerson and the Jets rush (10 sacks the past two games) will be eager to meet up with him in the pocket.

6. One-Armed Bandits

Two wideouts in this game have made receptions that some have labeled BTB — "better than Beckham's." Jets rookie Devin Smith made his snare for Ohio State vs. Miami of Ohio in 2012. And the Texans' De'Andre Hopkins (fourth in the league at 7.9 catches/game) is competing to be the NFL's big-catch king with a noted helmet grab and his one-handed snatch against the Giants last season, not to mention Sunday night's game-winner vs. the Bengals. Even with Yates behind center, Bowles said, "I don't anticipate them not giving Hopkins his touches."

7. Time for a Happy Return