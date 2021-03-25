6 Things We've Learned About New Jets S Lamarcus Joyner

Lamarcus Joyner, the veteran safety just signed by the Jets, is humble and yet on occasion has to remind people not to underestimate him.

"I'm not a track star," he said back in 2014. "But put on the film and tell me who the best player on the field was."

Here are six things you might not have known about Joyner the NFL player and Joyner the person:

Football Hero

Joyner grew up in Miami and had an illustrious, versatile high school career. His first three seasons he played at Southwest Miami HS. Then he transferred to football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale for his senior season. He had 1,090 yards on 79 offensive touches and averaged 39.6 yards on kickoff returns with three TDs.

His defensive numbers? Not so prolific. But that's because he was a rarely challenged corner whose skills still earned him the National Defensive Player of the Year award from USA Today. He was also a five-star recruit by both ` and Scout.com and took official visits only with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida State before committing to FSU.

Hardware Galore

Joyner raked in the hardware for the Seminoles, culminating in his senior season in 2013 when he was the 'Noles' first DB named consensus All-American first-teamer since 2000, earned All-ACC first-team honors for the second straight year, and was a finalist for the Thorpe and Nagurski awards. He had eight interceptions in his college career and 5.5 sacks as a senior, which led the FSU defense.

Besides the big trophies, he grabbed a couple of team awards that say a little something about his approach. Joyner was named a Top Conditioned Athlete at FSU his last two years, earned the Attitude Award/Defense in '12 and the Bob Crenshaw Award (for "Biggest Heart") in '13.

All his honors and a good NFL Combine showing led to him being selected in the second round, 41st overall, of the 2014 draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.

Mother Knows Best

Joyner had a rough upbringing in a rough neighborhood in Miami. But he avoided the pitfalls of that environment by trusting in his mother, Rose.

"It has to be God," he said of his success on the field in a Miami Herald interview in 2014. "I never smoked or drank a day in my life, and I was always around it. I know you're supposed to fear God only, but I feared my mom and God. I just wasn't going to disappoint my mama."

Although he did admit to letting her down once. He got into a fight with a classmate when he was 12, resulting in a night in juvie and a suspension from school.