6 Things to Know About New Jets LB Jarrad Davis

Hard Hitter

Before Dan Campbell was named Detroit's head coach in January, he was New Orleans' assistant HC and tight ends coach. And he had some keep-your-heads-up words for his unit when the Saints were preparing to play Davis and the Lions last October.

"One of the first things I circled was, man, if we're running inside zone and we're running our 42 ace, our lead draw, and you're leading on No. 40 [Davis], man, you'd better fricking be ready for him to drop his hat and hit you right under the chin," Campbell said at the time on the Stoney and Jansen with Heather Show on WXYT-FM. "He will literally split your chin open and knock your hat off."

Not surprising perhaps, the hard-hitting Davis was reported to list among his influences another impactful MLB in Ray Lewis.

"I love hitting," Davis said on mlive.com. "I love striking people. I love exerting force on another person. You can't do it any other way. You can't do it on the street, you can't do it at anybody's house. You have to do it within the lines, within the paint."

Numbers Game

We haven't found a story explaining why yet, but one of Davis' favorite numbers is 40. In a rare trifecta, he's worn that same number on his uniform not only in his four seasons with the Lions but also in his four seasons at Florida and on back into high school at Camden.

Davis even beat back the challenge to that number from LSU LB Devin White without even lifting a finger. Before the 2019 draft, White was asked about Davis should he get drafted by the Lions.

"I watched him a lot in college. Man, I was a big fan," White said at the combine of Davis. "Hey, if they want to get me, I'm willing to go and I'm willing to put the work in. But he's going to have to give me that number."

But Tampa Bay intervened, taking White fifth overall, three rungs ahead of the Lions at No. 8.

Next up for Davis: Second-year CB Javelin Guidry, who currently wears No. 40 on the Jets.

Lion in Wait

With Detroit, Davis was known for his high character, hard work and vicious hitting. While his playing time was reduced last season, which led to career-low numbers, he was the Lions' defensive captain for the third consecutive season.

He has 305 career tackles, with a pair of 12-tackle games in his first two seasons. And while not a big sacker (10.5 for his career), he has one two-sack game, which was also a three-QB-hit game, on San Fran QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018.