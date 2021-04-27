6 Things to Know About New Jets DL Vinny Curry

Vinny Curry is a homebody. He likes his Jersey Shore stomping grounds and, appropriate for the Garden State, various shades of green. Here are six things you might want to know about the Jets' newly signed ninth-year defensive lineman.

Happy Camper

Curry loves his Neptune, NJ, hometown and his home shore area so much that he's given back to the community in many of the late springs/early summers he's been in the area. We may have lost count but in his first six seasons with the Eagles, he staged three one-day football camps for kids from kindergarten to eighth grade at his alma mater, Neptune HS.

Then after a year with Tampa Bay, Curry returned to the Eagles for the 2019 season. As a pro he had always trained at Local Gym and Fitness in Ocean City, NJ, south of Atlantic City, and in '19 he brought his fourth camp to the Ocean City HS field right on the Atlantic Ocean.

"I'm out on this field all the time," Curry said. "I always see the kids playing football. I just wanted to do something special and bring it down to Ocean City."

Curry Remembers

Curry has lost people near and dear to him. His mother, Linda "Cissy" Jackson, died of liver cancer during his senior season at Marshall University. He wears a tattoo of his mom on his forearm, and in 2016 he donated $200,000 to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation in part to endow a scholarship in his mother's name.

And two years ago, he took a while to re-sign with the Eagles, he said in a story in the Philadelphia Inquirer, due to the death of his older half-brother, Gerald Glisson, from COVID-19.

Glisson, 46, was a football player at Delaware State who was "all-world at football and basketball" as far as Vinny was concerned. At the time of his passing, he was a married father of two who served as principal of operations at Eastside High in Paterson, NJ, not far from the Jets' Florham Park training facility.

"The passing of my brother has been hard on me," Curry said at the time. "I just thought I should take my time with [signing]. I didn't even think about the game, honestly. But I started to get the itch."

Rock 'n' Roll High School

You can call Neptune High at the Jersey Shore a rockin' institution, and not just because of the pro football players who graduated from there, such as Curry, DB Nate Ramsey, CB Cory Nelms, WR Keith Kirkwood and original 49ers HB-DB Joe Vetrano, not to mention pro wrestler Scott "Bam Bam" Bigelow.

Another famous Neptune product is John Lyon, a.k.a. Southside Johnny, who usually fronts his band, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes.