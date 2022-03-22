6 Things to Know About Just-Signed Jets TE C.J. Uzomah

Growth Spurt

Uzomah has always been a dual-threat TE, adept as a blocker as well as a receiver, but his blocking was more on display at Auburn and in his early years in Cincinnati. Then the 6-6, 260-pounder's receiving skills began to steadily improve over his seven seasons with the Bengals. Last regular season, he posted career highs with 49 receptions, 493 yards and five touchdowns.

And for the fifth consecutive year, he improved his catch percentage (receptions/targets). From 65.8% as a second-year pro in 2016, he raised that bar to 66.7, 67.2, 67.5, 72.7 and last year 77.8% with his 49 catches coming on 63 targets.

Playful Showman

During the Bengals' Super Bowl run, besides his NFL Network video mentioned above, Uzomah showed himself to be an energetic, playful showman. He injured his MCL in the AFC Championship win so there was some concern about his availability for SBLVI. But during the Bengals' send-off rally for the big game, Uzomah fired the crowd up by removing his knee brace and throwing it in the air.

Then during Super Bowl week, he regaled media with stories about dressing as Buddy the Elf before a high school game and also stated he would take a bath in Cincinnati's iconic Skyline Chili if the Bengals beat the Rams. He didn't get to do that, but no doubt he's already contemplating an appropriate New York area plunge in case he can help the Jets get one game farther than the Stripes did.

Chirping About Culture

Jets HC Robert Saleh continues to talk about the culture being built on the Jets, and that surely was a factor in pursuing Uzomah in free agency. As C.J. has said: "The culture in the locker room is huge. This isn't a job like 'Oh, we're just going to work, play football, go to these meetings.' We're the homies. We're brothers in there. We're grinding, having a good time talking to each other, chirping. When we chirp at practice it's not a knock. We're trying to make the other person better. Sometimes people take that personally and this year we're taking it as maybe I'll just step up and do my job."

HC Zac Taylor and the Bengals didn't want to lose Uzomah. And this Taylor quote from 2019 (right after the Jets lost to the Bengals 22-6 at Paul Brown Stadium in 2019) explains why: