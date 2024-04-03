6 Things to Know About New Jets Edge Rusher Haason Reddick

Growing Tougher and Stronger

Reddick's football career has been the proverbial one brick at a time. At HHHS, he was limited as a junior and senior by multiple leg injuries and headed for college as a no-star recruit. At Temple, his mom, Raelakia, took out a loan to purchase a meal plan that allowed him to dine with the college teammates.

But Reddick rose up the Owls' ranks to where, as a senior, he was awarded a single-digit jersey number, going from 58 down to 7, due to his being voted one of Temple's toughest players by teammates. (And he returned to No. 7 in his two Eagles seasons.)

At Home in the Northeast Corridor

Reddick may be a new Jet but he clearly relates to Amtrak as well. He played safety and running back at Haddon Heights HS in Camden County. Then he walked across the Delaware, walked on to Matt Ruhle's Temple team and built toward his senior season in 2016 when he notched 10.5 sacks and was named to the All-American Athletic Conference first team.

His pro career took him first to Arizona, then back East with Carolina before finally returning home to Philadelphia for the past two seasons. And now he's just up the road called I-95 from his South Jersey home at One Jets Drive.

Sacking the Giants in Their Home

Reddick's pro career in some ways is a distant replay of his journey from high school through Temple. The Cardinals made him the 13th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, but the QB pelts didn't start piling up in the desert until his fourth season, when he notched 12.5 sacks. The next year at Carolina he recorded 11 sacks, then in his two Eagles seasons he reached 16 and 11 sacks.

In keeping with Haas's East Coast theme, even though he was with Arizona at the time, he achieved something only 18 other NFL players accomplished since sacks became an official defensive stat in 1982: He notched five sacks in one game. And he did it at his home office of the future, MetLife Stadium, against the Giants in 2020. Three of those were stripsacks were of Daniel Jones.