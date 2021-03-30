5 Things to Know About New Jets DL Sheldon Rankins

Sheldon Rankins, signed by the Jets as an unrestricted free agent last week, is a quiet but confident defensive lineman whose goal on the field is "to dominate." Here are five things you may not have known about the newest addition to head coach Robert Saleh's refurbished four-man defensive line.

Major Decision

The Louisville Cardinals had a superb 2014 season and sent 10 players into the next spring's draft. Rankins, then a junior, said he was "extremely close" to making it 11, but he decided to remain in college for his senior season, not only to play one more season of college ball but also to finish his course work and receive his degree in exercise science.

And his senior season secured his first-round status as New Orleans grabbed him 12th overall in the 2016 draft.

The Quiet Man

In a nola.com feature on Rankins after the Saints drafted him, it was said he never seemed to leave the weightroom in high school and could always be found in the filmroom in college. This all led to predraft media coverage focusing on how "boring" he was.

"I'm a quiet kid and I'm really reserved," Rankins said after the draft. "I'm pretty much laid-back and keep to myself. I've always been that way. I have always been a very observant kind of guy. I'm just a hard worker and I come from a hard-working family. My mom is a teacher, my grandparents work hard. That's just what I've been built on. Work hard and good things will follow."

One Large Measurable

Yet Rankins' confidence can shine through when he's talking about his passion. Louisville listed him as a DE but he played strong end, 4-3 tackle, 3-4 nose and even wide end on the weak side. "I play everything," Many snaps, the coaches would run in a new D-lineman with a specific role, who would then tell Rankins what position he was playing that down. Rankins then shifted to a different position for that play.

He was so confident in his versatility that in 2015 he lobbied then-Cardinals HC Bobby Petrino to line him up at QB on the goal line and run a power keeper. "Every time, 10 of out 10, there's no stopping me," he said in the Louisville Courier-Journal. "A yard? I'm a yard myself."