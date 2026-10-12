5 Plays That Made the Difference in the Jets' Victory Over Cleveland

HC Aaron Glenn dialed up aggressive playcalling as the defense registered 8 sacks (3 by rookie David Bailey) on Sunday and the offense did enough at rain-soaked MetLife Stadium to subdue the Cleveland Browns, 17-12.
"These men did a really good job of responding, and I give those guys all the credit in the world that they flushed what happened last week [at Chicago] and they moved on to this week, and they went out there and did a good job," Glenn said after his team snapped a 3-game losing streak. "So, our mentality this whole week, man, let's just be 1-0."
Mission accomplished. Onto New England next Sunday.
No. 1 -- Start Fast
After the Browns went three-and-out to start the game, the Jets embarked on an 8-play, 80-drive that culminated in QB Geno Smith connecting with WR Garrett Wilson on a 32-yard TD pass. Wilson used a spin move to evade S Ronnie Hickman on his way to paydirt. On the scoring drive, Wilson had 3 catches for 70 yards and finished with 7 receptions (on 11 targets) for 104 yards. It was Wilson's 11th 100-plus yard receiving game, which ties Wayne Chrebet for eighth-most in franchise history.
No. 2 -- 'Guys Up Front Made It Happen'
After a botched snap on a Cleveland punt attempt late in the fourth quarter, LB Trevin Wallace recovered the ball at the Browns' 23-yard line. Three plays later, on third-and-9, RB Braelon Allen took a handoff from QB Geno Smith, bounced left to the outside and eased into the end zone for the go-ahead, winning score. Stepping in again for the injured RB1 Breece Hall, Allen had the best outing for his NFL career: 24 carries, 116 yards (4.8 per). "The guys up front made it happen, made it real easy for me," Allen said.
No. 3 -- Sack No. 3 for Rookie David Bailey
Early in the fourth quarter, with the Jets leading by 10-6, a pair of sacks -- first by DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. then by rookie edge David Bailey on third-and-30 -- forced the Browns to punt. Bailey, using his 4.5 speed, moved past RT Dawand Jones and sacked QB Deshaun Watson -- Bailey's third sack of the game. "Relentless," Glenn said about the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.
No. 4 -- Fumbled Snap on Punt
Of the 9 fumbles in the game (the Jets lost 2 of 5), none came at a more inopportune time then when Cleveland punter Corey Bojorquez could not get a handle on a high snap with 4 minutes to play and the Jets trailing by 12-10. LB Trevin Wallace, claimed off waivers on Aug. 31, recovered at the Cleveland 23-yard line. Braelon Allen scored 3 plays later.
No. 5 -- Will McDonald IV Saves Best for Last
Will McDonald IV had himself a pretty good day, on defense (a sack, 2 QB hits, forced fumble and recovery) and on special teams (15 of 30 plays), but he saved the best for last. With the Browns in desperation mode, fourth-and-11 from their own 19-yard line, no timeouts, 57 seconds to play, McDonald tracked down QB Deshaun Watson, made him cough up the ball and then fell on it. The Jets then ran out the clock for their second victory of the season.