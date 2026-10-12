5 Plays That Made the Difference in the Jets' Victory Over Cleveland

No. 5 -- Will McDonald IV Saves Best for Last

Will McDonald IV had himself a pretty good day, on defense (a sack, 2 QB hits, forced fumble and recovery) and on special teams (15 of 30 plays), but he saved the best for last. With the Browns in desperation mode, fourth-and-11 from their own 19-yard line, no timeouts, 57 seconds to play, McDonald tracked down QB Deshaun Watson, made him cough up the ball and then fell on it. The Jets then ran out the clock for their second victory of the season.