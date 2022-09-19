5 Plays That Made a Difference in Jets' Victory Over Browns

No. 4: The Onside Kick

Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer has the Jets practice onside kicks each Friday before a Sunday game, sometimes they practice the play midweek.

After cutting Cleveland's lead to 6 points after Flacco and Corey Davis collaborated on a 66-yard scoring pass, Braden Mann placed the ball flat on the kicking tee, approached it facing the right sideline, then quickly swiveled his hips to the left, kicking the ball toward head coach Robert Saleh.

"We work on a bunch of different kicks just in case a certain situation calls for it," Mann said. "We'll hit on it at least Wednesday or Friday."

Before the play, S Will Parks and special teams wizard Justin Hardee had a chat.

"Will Parks was like, 'Man, I'm going to smack Amari Cooper, I'm going to keep the ball alive,' " Hardee said. "Once the ball was twirling around, all I see was the guy who was supposed to catch it got hit and then another guy, it bounced off a few hands. Once it touched my hands, it wasn't going nowhere else."

Parks hit Cooper and then tipped the ball and tried to grab it. Two Browns players touched it before Hardee fell on it, and he didn't let it go.

"It was a crazy play," Mann said. "It was a really good job by Will Parks and Hardee outside, jumping on it. That's not an easy job to have. They have a good chance of getting knocked pretty good. It was a great job of them keeping it in play and Hardee jumping on it."

The play led to the eventual game-winning TD (Flacco to Wilson again) and PAT.