5 Players to Watch When the Jets Host Winless but Dangerous Bengals

The 1-1 Jets in general can't look past any opponent (nor should any team), and specifically head coach Robert Saleh knows his players had better not take 0-2 Cincinnati lightly. "When you turn on the tape, you see a bunch of guys playing hard," Saleh said of the Bengals, who come to MetLife Stadium to play the Jets on Sunday. "Their defense is very talented, offensively they're very, very close. So they still look every bit the AFC champions from a year ago and it's going to be a great challenge this week."

It'll be up to the Jets as a team to overcome that challenge in front of the home crowd. Here are five members of the Green & White to watch Sunday afternoon:

DL Carl Lawson — Lawson couldn't make last year's first chance for a reunion with his former Cincinnati teammates, so Sunday he has the opportunity for double the fun. He limbered up with his first (half-)sack at Cleveland since Game 14 of the 2020 season as a Bengal against the Steelers. Now he's got a shot at his old QB, still young Joe Burrow, who in the first two games this season following Cincy's Super Bowl appearance, has been sacked 13 times, hit 20 times and has committed 4 turnovers. If Lawson can lead a path of green and white jerseys to Burrow's doorstep, that will help the Jets get off to the fast start they've been seeking while preventing the Bengals from the fast start they have yet to find.