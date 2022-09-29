5 Players to Watch When Jets Travel to Pittsburgh to Take On Steelers

The Pittsburgh team the Jets will face Sunday is not your father's Steelers, or even your big brother's. Ben Roethlisberger has retired, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has gone to Kansas City, RB James Conner's in Arizona, LB T.J. Watt is on Injured Reserve. Heck, they don't even play at Heinz Field anymore.

The Jets would like to get some payback for their 10 losses in 11 visits to the Steel City over the years, but they also know about playing slightly desperate AFC North opponents. Cincinnati was 0-2 before leaving MetLife victorious last week, and Pittsburgh is 1-2 and on a two-game losing streak this week.

These are five Green & White players to watch as the Jets undertake their newest quest for .500 at the venue recently renamed Acrisure Stadium:

QB Zach Wilson — Wilson has sat out the first three games rehabbing his right knee. He's been cleared to return as the starter and it will be interesting to see how ambitious HC Robert Saleh and OC Mike LaFleur is with the playcalling for their second-year QB. Whatever Zach seeks to do, probably the top two goals are quick releases — to stay out of the grasp of ROLB Alex Highsmith, who's picked up the sack slack after Watt's injury with 4.5 sacks — and no turnovers. Wilson comes into this game with those streaks from last season of 156 consecutive passes and five straight games without throwing an interception. The Steelers lost the turnover battle in losing their last two games, at home vs. New England and at Cleveland.