5 Players to Watch When Jets Say 'Cheese' vs. Aaron Rodgers & Packers

The Jets, having slain a number of goblins in their win over the Dolphins, now take their 3-2 record into Lambeau Field for the first time since 2014 to take on the 3-2 Packers, coming off their London loss to the Giants.

It's the Green & White's first NFC foe on the schedule and they've struggled against the North with one win in their last nine games vs. the division. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been tough not only on the Jets (3-0 record with wins in '10, '14 and '18) but against the AFC in the hallowed confines of Lambeau.

Here are five players to keep an eye on while watching the Jets, feeling very good about themselves, try to make it three straight wins on the road and three in a row overall for the first time since 2010:

RBs Michael Carter and Breece Hall — It will be interesting to see the backfield roles unfold the rest of this season. Hall is coming off his Jets-rookie-record 197 scrimmage yards in the win over Miami, featuring the 79-yard reception from Zach Wilson, longest catch by a Jets RB since 1998, with 59 of those yards coming after the catch. Carter is the incumbent starter who punched in his first two TDs of the season vs. the Dolphins. Hall's been getting more snaps and touches lately, but as HC Robert Saleh reminded on how the dynamic duo will be used, "I think they complement each other. Sometimes the rook has to make way for the vet. It could be timing." So which back will be featured at Green Bay? As Bill Parcells used to say, "You'll just have to come to the game to find out."