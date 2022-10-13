5 Players to Watch When Jets Say 'Cheese' vs. Aaron Rodgers & Packers

The Jets, having slain a number of goblins in their win over the Dolphins, now take their 3-2 record into Lambeau Field for the first time since 2014 to take on the 3-2 Packers, coming off their London loss to the Giants.
It's the Green & White's first NFC foe on the schedule and they've struggled against the North with one win in their last nine games vs. the division. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been tough not only on the Jets (3-0 record with wins in '10, '14 and '18) but against the AFC in the hallowed confines of Lambeau.
Here are five players to keep an eye on while watching the Jets, feeling very good about themselves, try to make it three straight wins on the road and three in a row overall for the first time since 2010:
RBs Michael Carter and Breece Hall — It will be interesting to see the backfield roles unfold the rest of this season. Hall is coming off his Jets-rookie-record 197 scrimmage yards in the win over Miami, featuring the 79-yard reception from Zach Wilson, longest catch by a Jets RB since 1998, with 59 of those yards coming after the catch. Carter is the incumbent starter who punched in his first two TDs of the season vs. the Dolphins. Hall's been getting more snaps and touches lately, but as HC Robert Saleh reminded on how the dynamic duo will be used, "I think they complement each other. Sometimes the rook has to make way for the vet. It could be timing." So which back will be featured at Green Bay? As Bill Parcells used to say, "You'll just have to come to the game to find out."
WR Elijah Moore — Corey Davis has his early-season niche as the veteran receiver producing huge second-half catches. Rookie Garrett Wilson already has shown his abilities to make plays and influence a game. But many fans are waiting for the E-ruption. Through five games Moore has a quiet stats line of 16 catches for 203 yards and no TDs. As a rookie, Elijah got his feet wet, then kicked it up a notch beginning with his sixth pro game, the Jets' eighth of the season, in the win over the Bengals. This is Game 6 of Moore's sophomore NFL season. No better timing than the present to sync up with Zach Wilson and hit the Pack with some play-action explosives or a crisp TD grab or two at Lambeau.
DL Carl Lawson — Lawson ripped past Miami LT Terron Armstead, backup and former Jet Brandon Shell, and assorted RBs and TEs to stamp Skylar Thompson with seven QB hits and a costly strip sack. The hits are unofficially the most in a game by a Jet since 2000, the strip leading to a TD the Jets' first since 2020. This Sunday, Lawson will run into veteran LT David Bakhtiari, who rotated with backup Yosuah Nijman every other series vs. the Giants across the pond. The unflappable Rodgers is protected well but can be sacked and even stripped. Lawson teaming with John Franklin-Myers (five hits vs. Miami) and Quinnen Williams (return of Lawson's strip to the 'Fins 5) will be a key to this game's outcome.
CB Michael Carter II — Sauce Gardner said he needed to get an INT and he got one vs. the Dolphins. He also got a blitz hit on Teddy Bridgewater's first play, producing the safety that got the Jets off and flying. But while Sauce will be pivotal in holding down the Pack's unusually low-ranked post-Davante Adams pass offense, frequently covering fourth-round rookie WR Romeo Doubs (team-high 22 receptions), Carter will likely battle Randall Cobb in the slot. Cobb has a team-leading 249 receiving yards and has been a GB and Rodgers receiving staple for 10 of his 12 NFL seasons and no doubt would like to duplicate his two-TD game vs. the Jets in their last Cheese Country visit in 2014, the Pack's 31-24 comeback win.