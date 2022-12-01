5 Players to Watch When Jets Play 'Meaningful December Game' at Minnesota

The Jets' NFC North tour continues Sunday with their first game at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home since 2016 of the Vikings. And Minnesota could be the toughest of the North foursome, seeing that this game is in the Vikings' comfy indoor home and that they are 9-2 with the second-best record in the NFC and can clinch a share of the divison title with a win.

But the Jets have some trends that may be relevant, or not, when they play the purple team Sunday. They are 8-3 all-time vs. the Vikes, their second-best record against any NFL franchise. They are already 2-0 vs. the division with solid wins at Green Bay and last week over Chicago. And they are looking to go 5-1 on the road, which would be their best start since the 2010 team also opened 5-1 away from home.

Who might stand out in a winning effort against a tough interconference rival? Here are five players in green and white (and black) to train a spotlight on as the Jets attempt to move to 8-4 while playing in their first "meaningful December game," in the phraseology of GM Joe Douglas and others, since 2015: