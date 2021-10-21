5 Jets to Watch When the Season Series with the Patriots Concludes Sunday

S Marcus Maye — Who's going to get that first interception of the season? It may be Maye, who looks to be ready for activation and his first action in three games due to his ankle injury, or it may not be. But if Maye's out there, he'll definitely be involved in orchestrating the theft if it occurs, plus the general pass defense against Mac Jones. The Patriots' rookie QB has thrown six picks in 213 attempts, a 2.8% INT rate that is 24th in the NFL, and opponents' 27 defenses on Jones' passes are tied for 5th most in the league. With some pocket pressure from the front four, perhaps as CB Bryce Hall predicted for himself but by extension for the Jets secondary, "The next one is going down."