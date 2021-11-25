5 Jets to Watch When Green & White Make a Rare Trip to Houston

Five Jets to keep an eye on when the Green & White make their first trip to Houston in six years to play the Texans on Sunday:

QB Zach Wilson — How well will Wilson, making his first start since Game 6 at New England due to his knee injury, harnesses his emotions and walk that tightrope between being too cautious to let it rip when necessary and being too tight to operate at peak efficiency right out of the box. He'll definitely be looking to (re-)connect with his wideouts, led by hot rookie Elijah Moore and top veterans Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder. A telling factor will be how Wilson protects the ball. He has yet to lose a fumble as a pro but he threw 9 interceptions in his first 5-plus games. And the Texans have gotten to like the taste of turnovers the past two weeks, coming up with 10 takeaways at Miami and Tennessee — the most TAs in back-to-back games in the NFL since 2019.