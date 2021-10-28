5 Jets to Watch When Bengals Return to MetLife for 1st Time Since 2016

CBs Bryce Hall and Brandon Echols — Ja'Marr Chase is on the loose. The wideout's 201 yards on 8 catches at Baltimore earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors and his 21.5 yards/catch leads the NFL and, if it were to hold up for the season, would be the best average by a qualifying receiver since 2010. Chase lines up on both sides of the formation, perhaps favoring his offense's right side more, so both Jets outside starters, LCB Hall and RCB Echols, will need to be at their coverage and tackling best to prevent Chase from taking any crosses or go-routes to the house.

DL John Franklin-Myers — Joe Burrow had a 400-yard passing day Sunday. But the Bengals QB absorbed several licks from the Ravens, too, mostly from RE Justin Houston working against LT Jonah Williams. This would've been DL Carl Lawson's game to be shot out of a cannon, since he came over from the Bengals as a UFA, then suffered an Achilles injury in camp. And Bryce Huff could have been the man here but his new back injury is problematic. JFM could have a strong impact on this game if he puts some moves on RT Riley Reiff and perhaps even some rushes from the D's right side against Williams. The defense will need to hit and hurry if not sack Burrow into mistakes to stay close in this one..