5 Jets to Watch in Their First Meeting with Miami at MetLife on Sunday

QB Joe Flacco — Flacco's return to action as a Jet after a short, non-playing stint with the Eagles, went fine late last week as he completed 3 of 3 for 47 yards and a TD strike to Elijah Moore in relief of White, numbers that produced a "perfect" 158.3 passer rating. More data will come in as he starts vs. Miami ahead of Mike White and still rehabbing Zach Wilson and that number will go down. But key for Flacco will be mirroring his tendencies in his first Jets tour last year: producing TD drives and limiting turnovers, especially of the pickable kind in the direction of CB Xavien Howard, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week who leads the NFL from 2017 to present with 24 INTs. And of course Flacco would love to get his first starting victory since 2019, a W that the Jets team would savor as well.