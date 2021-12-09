5 Jets to Watch as Jets Seek to Sink the Saints on Sunday

DL John Franklin-Myers — The pressure will be on C.J. Mosley and the front seven to contain QB Taysom Hill and RB Alvin Kamara, just back from a knee injury, and turn the Saints one-dimensional. That's when Franklin-Myers coming off his left end could really exert his influence, going up against injured RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and teaming with Quinnen Williams at the 3-technique to force Hill into errors. Post-Drew Brees retirement and Jameis Winston injury, Hill, trying to play through his finger injury, has thrown two touchdowns to five interceptions, and four of those INTs came in 41 attempts on TNF vs. Dallas last week. CB Bryce Hall would surely love to snap up the Jets corners' first pick of the season off of an ill-advised Hill pass into coverage.

K Eddy Piñeiro — Not to jinx the young man who hasn't competed in a regular-season game in a while, but as the Jets' next kicker, he'll have a spotlight on him at least until he nails his first placekick. While not doing any game kicking for the past year and a half, Piñeiro's track record is good. He made 88% of his field goal kicks in his two seasons at Florida (38-of-43) and was an 82% kicker for the Bears (23-of-28) in 2019. In those three seasons combined, he was 7-of-7 from 50-plus yards. And he was a better than 50% touchback kicker with Chicago. Finally, from his Windy City exposure, he shouldn't be fazed by the brisk Meadowlands winds (long-range forecast for Sunday's game: 25 mph gusts). Perhaps Eddy can turn the investment advisers' advice on its head and show that past performance can be an indication of future success.