5 Impact Players from the First Day of Pads.

1 & 2. The Chris and Damon Show

DT Damon Harrison was active and in the middle of things as you might expect. One of the first big pops of team drills this morning was when he got to Ivory with a hit that knocked the back to the ground.

"Snacks didn't do spit," Ivory, who was getting all the snaps with the ones because Chris Johnson was resting on one of his "pitch count" days, said with a chuckle. "He'll say he did. He gave me a little pop. But I just lost my footing."

But Ivory then added, "That's just me talking." Because in reality No. 33 and No. 94 are an odd couple, a case of a friendship extending across the trenches.

"Chris is my guy. We talk all the time," Harrison said. "He's a tough runner, man, and being that we can't tackle right now, you can never be sure you could actually bring him down. His feet keep moving and his offensive line always keeps blocking for him. I love him. He runs hard every single play."