Monday, Jul 20, 2020 05:06 PM

4th-Round QB James Morgan Signs with Jets

Signal-Caller Compiled 8,629 Yards, 65 TDs in 4 Seasons Split Between FIU & Bowling Green

Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

The Jets have signed quarterback James Morgan out of Florida International, their second choice of the fourth round, 125th overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Morgan, who transferred from Bowling Green to FIU, played two seasons for the Panthers and finished third in program history with 5,375 passing yards. His 40 passing touchdowns rank third-most in school history as well and he broke FIU's career records for passing efficiency with a 143.0 rating. In his four college seasons, he threw for 8,629 yards, 65 TDs and 34 interceptions while completing 57.2% of his passes.

Morgan grew up down the road from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where he watched QB Brett Favre perform. The 6'4", 229-pounder played both football and basketball at Ashwaubenon HS and was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Wisconsin. He never received an offer from his hometown Badgers, signed with now Syracuse coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green, and became the first signal-caller from the Green Bay area to earn an FBS scholarship in over 30 years.

Morgan graduated from Bowling Green magna cum lade (3.88 GPA) with his degree in pre-law and is working toward his Master of Public Administration at FIU.

Morgan joins the Jets quarterbacks room that is currently populated with third-year man Sam Darnold, 13th-year Super Bowl-winning vet Joe Flacco, sixth-year QB David Fales and second-year prospect Mike White. Right after the draft, Morgan expressed his excitement at joining the Jets and getting to work.

"My whole goal at this point is to make the team," he said. "And it's one step at a time and that's just how my mentality is. I'm not worried about long term right now. I think my main focus is to do everything that I can control and to be as valuable as I can to the organization. It's just one step at a time, let the pieces fall as they may. But yeah, my whole objective right now is to help the New York Jets win some games."

