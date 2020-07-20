4th-Round QB James Morgan Signs with Jets

The Jets have signed quarterback James Morgan out of Florida International, their second choice of the fourth round, 125th overall, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Morgan, who transferred from Bowling Green to FIU, played two seasons for the Panthers and finished third in program history with 5,375 passing yards. His 40 passing touchdowns rank third-most in school history as well and he broke FIU's career records for passing efficiency with a 143.0 rating. In his four college seasons, he threw for 8,629 yards, 65 TDs and 34 interceptions while completing 57.2% of his passes.

Morgan grew up down the road from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where he watched QB Brett Favre perform. The 6'4", 229-pounder played both football and basketball at Ashwaubenon HS and was the No. 2 recruit in the state of Wisconsin. He never received an offer from his hometown Badgers, signed with now Syracuse coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green, and became the first signal-caller from the Green Bay area to earn an FBS scholarship in over 30 years.

Morgan graduated from Bowling Green magna cum lade (3.88 GPA) with his degree in pre-law and is working toward his Master of Public Administration at FIU.

Morgan joins the Jets quarterbacks room that is currently populated with third-year man Sam Darnold, 13th-year Super Bowl-winning vet Joe Flacco, sixth-year QB David Fales and second-year prospect Mike White. Right after the draft, Morgan expressed his excitement at joining the Jets and getting to work.