4 Winners & 4 Losers at the NFL Combine Workouts

NFL football fans and teams have been aware for a very long time that great pro players don't necessarily have great Combine performances and great Combine performers don't necessarily have great pro careers.

Nevertheless, the NFL Combine, which recently concluded in Indianapolis, is a valuable tool for all teams on the road toward stacking their boards ahead of the draft. As a result, players do rise and fall significantly based on how fast they run, how far they jump and how well they interview.

Here are four Combine winners and losers now that all the dust has settled inside Lucas Oil Stadium, with pro days and private workouts to come before the grades get etched in value-board stone:

WINNERS

DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama (6'3" 303): Williams participated in only three events at the combine but wowed with his 4.83 seconds in the 40 at 303 pounds. **Rich Cimini of espn.com** noted: "As a comparison, Leonard Williams, picked sixth in 2015, clocked a 4.97 at 302 pounds." Q's 40 was the fastest by a 300-pounder in the last seven Combines. Not all mock drafts had him in the top three before last week, but this could cement his spot as a tempting DL option when the Jets are on the clock April 25 with their third overall pick.

DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State (6'6", 260): Besides a neat name that hints at not only what he does on the practice field but also what he induces in sleeping offensive tackles the nights before games, Sweat poured it on in the 40 with a 4.41 time that according to **nflcombineresults.com** was the fastest by a D-end in the last 30 Combines, topping Dwight Freeney's 4.48 in 2002.

WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi (6'3", 228): Metcalf's biggest, or make that his smallest, metric was his 1.9% body fat, and of course his ripped photo whizzed around the Internet. He roared to a 4.33 in the 40 and did 27 reps in the bench — tied for tops among all WRs since 2004. He did less well in the 3-cone, short shuttle and position drills, displaying some flexibility issues, but he elevated himself into the discussion of who'll be the first wideout taken in the draft.