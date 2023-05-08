4 Things That Stood Out at Jets' Recent Rookie Minicamp

3. Jets Have Pitt Covered

All NFL teams go through periods where, for multiple reasons, they start bringing in a lot of players from one college. The Jets over the years have had their phases with Ohio State, Penn State and Southern Cal. And now Pitt is getting some Green & White love.

The Jets even had a scout on campus in fourth-round tackle/guard Carter Warren. He's already talked a lot about fifth-round RB Israel Abanikanda. And during a break in minicamp activities, he got to provide a report on Deslin Alexandre, the 6-4, 275-pound edge-type D-lineman who in four Panthers seasons after a redshirt freshman campaign in 2018 totaled 131 tackles, 29.5 for loss and 16.5 sacks. His wingspan is impressive, as were his last two seasons as team captain.

"We came in together, we were in the same class, and we were battling every day," Warren said. "He was one of my great teammates, and he's going to do really well here."

4. He Won't Forget His Roots

Saleh was asked about a tryout whose career has taken some telltale turns. WR Hassan Beydoun is from Dearborn, MI, outside of Detroit. "Hometown kid," Saleh said. "Let's see if he can make it."

Whose hometown? Saleh's, of course. He grew up in Dearborn, graduated from Fordson HS there, then played ball at Northern Michigan. And he has a desire to give everyone on his roster, if not a job, at least a little NFL experience.

Andy why not Beydoun, who's been a football underdog most of his career? A lot of it probably has to do with his size: He's 5-8 and 175 pounds. After a solid senior season at Dearborn, Beydoun told CBS Detroit, "I had no offers, no interest, so I just decided to go to Eastern and start my life."

Except that his life still included football. As a freshman, he answered an ad in the student newspaper, walked on, and wound up playing in all or parts of five seasons. In '21 he set the Eagles' single-season record with 97 catches (for 1,015 yards), last season he led the team with 49 catches, and his 216 career catches are third-most in EMU history. All three years he was a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding FBS player who began his career as a walk-on.

Beydoun didn't win the Burlsworth. Then in April he wasn't drafted. And he wasn't signed as a UDFA. But the Jets came calling, offering him an invitation to try out at the Rookie Minicamp.