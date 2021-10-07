4 Jets to Watch Sunday Morning Against the Falcons in London

CB Bryce Hall — This is one of those odd games in NFL history, the first time since at least 1960 that two teams, both with zero interceptions, are playing each other in Week 5 or later. Who'll get the first pick? Could be Atlanta S Erik Harris, with 5 PDs. But we'll say Hall, and hedge it with one of his secondary mates, nickel Michael Carter II. Hall, the LCB starter, had his first 3 pass defenses of the season against Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. He's also done well in the Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich scheme of not allowing completions over his head, yielding no TDs and only a 27-yard completion to Denver's Tim Patrick. And last week he showed some giddyup off the edge with 2 QB hits and the first half-sack of his pro career. Hopefully the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium pitch is to his liking.