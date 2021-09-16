4 Jets to Watch in Home Opener vs. AFC East Foe New England Patriots

WR Jamison Crowder — WR Corey Davis had five catches for 97 yards and two TDs vs. the Panthers, but we know Bill Belichick and his defense will want to take Davis out of the equation for Wilson and the Jets offense. And Davis knows that the returns of Crowder (from Reserve/COVID) and Keelan Cole (knee) "are a big presence on our offense, they're going to elevate our offense." Crowder's had modest numbers vs. NE over the years (five games, 18 catches, 158 yards) but he had a 20-yard TD grab vs. the Pats in last year's home game and he's surely fired up to add a few more chunk plays to the offense, which had five 20-plus passes, four in the second half, at Carolina.