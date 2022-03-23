4 Glimpses into New Jets G Laken Tomlinson's Approach to Football and Life

Unrestricted free agent guard Laken Tomlinson brings many great qualities with him to the Jets' offensive line — excellence, durability, intelligence and community-mindedness. All will come into play as he immerses himself into the Jets culture on and off the field in the coming years. Here are four glimpses into the approaches Tomlinson has taken into football and life.

Paging Dr. Tomlinson

Tomlinson had quite the division of labor in the summer of 2014 when he spent his free moments away from the Duke football team observing Dr. Carlos Bagley's work with surgical patients at Duke University Hospital. His longterm goal has been to become a neurosurgeon after he leaves the NFL trenches.

"Laken has everything in the right place," Dr. Bagley has said. "It's going to be awesome to watch his career, not only professionally on the football side but also professionally on the medical side, to watch that all play out. I think he's going to be able to do great things on both sides."

Tomlinson said his aspirations to enter the medical field had their roots in family heartbreak. His grandfather died in Jamaica from internal bleeding due to stomach ulcers.

"I thought about all the things that would have happened had he been in the States versus Jamaica," he said. "That's when I decided I wanted to be a doctor. I wanted to prevent things like that from happening. If my grandpa lived here, he'd likely be alive to see me go to college. I'm sorry to say he is not and I miss him, I miss him a lot."

Other Community Endeavors

Tomlinson has always been family- and community-minded. After his second season at Duke, he and nine Blue Devils teammates went on a mission to Langano, Ethiopia, for a well-water-digging project in May 2012.

With the 49ers, he had a number of charitable endeavors. He walked the catwalk with cancer "warriors" modeling Levi's apparel at the Crucial Catch Fashion Show in 2019. He was a fixture serving Thanksgiving dinners to people in need in the San Jose area. And for the My Cause, My Cleats campaign, he has represented the National Alliance on Mental Illness.