3 Takeaways | Offensive Performance 'Obviously Not Good Enough' vs. Raiders

The Jets (4-5) lost to the Raiders (5-5), 16-12, in Las Vegas Sunday night. Here are three takeaways from the Week 10 matchup.

Points Evaporate

The Jets offense continued to struggle punching the ball intothe end zone. It's scored one touchdown since the first quarter of the Week 6 game against the Giants (Breece Hall's 50-yard catch-and-run).

Zach Wilson & Co. thought they had a touchdown on back-to-back plays in the beginning of the second quarter. Wilson was pushed out of the pocket before taking off down the sideline and diving for the pylon. The referees signaled he scored before they reversed the call as Wilson's toes were out of bounds at the 3-yard line.

RB Breece Hall scored on the next play on a run, but TE C.J. Uzomah was flagged for holding. Four plays later, the Jets settled for a field goal.

"It was interesting because I was looking to step out and obviously didn't want to get hurt," Wilson said of his scamper. "But they kind of gave me a lane there, so then I just tried to kind of dive for it and protect myself. I knew I was close on the sideline. It was unfortunate that my foot stepped out. We scored on the next play, but then they called it back for a penalty, so we have to find a way to be better. It's just not good enough."