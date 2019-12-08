3 Takeaways: Jets Win 22-21 Thriller Over the Dolphins

Four of Five

While the loss last week to the winless Bengals stung, the Jets rebounded with a gritty 22-21 win over the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium Sunday. Sam Ficken drilled a 44-yard field goal as time expired after the Jets took advantage of a pass interference penalty called on the 'Fins after a replay review. Instead of a fourth-and-18 from the Miami 46, the Jets got a second life when replay officials determined that cornerback Nik Needham interfered with wideout Vyncint Smith.

"It was clear and obvious that the receiver did get significantly prior to the ball getting there," said NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron.

The final possession began with 93 seconds on the clock and the Jets trailing by 2 points. Darnold helped the offense initially get in scoring position when he connected on a short pass to Smith and he did most of the work up the home sideline, sprinting for a career-long 37-yard catch-and-run. The Jets were able to overcome a 8-yard loss courtesy of a sack of QB Sam Darnold and followed the DPI with a Ty Montgomery 12-yard reception before Ficken nailed the kick.

"Right now, it's just getting that feeling back," Coach Adam Gase said. "Last week wasn't a fun week for any of us. Guys were disappointed that happened. They did a good job of putting in a good week of work."

In avenging their Week 9 loss to the (then) winless Dolphins, the Green & White captured their fourth win in five games and improved to 5-8. It was also the team's third consecutive triumph at MetLife Stadium, matching their best run at since 2015. No stranger to adversity, the Jets found a way to win without one of the NFL's best defenders in S Jamal Adams (ankle) and RB Le'Veon Bell (illness), the team leader in yards on offense.