3 Takeaways | Jets 'Went Up a Notch' in Fourth Quarter in Win vs. Dolphins

The Jets (3-2) snapped their 12-game AFC East losing streak on Sunday, taking down the Dolphins (3-2) by 40-17 in the Green & White's first division matchup of the 2022 season. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Fourth Quarter

The Jets landed their knockout blow in the fourth quarter with 21 unanswered points, their most in any quarter this season.

"I think it was just a mindset," CB D.J. Reed said. "Even when we were up like 9 or 10 in the fourth. We were just like basically put your foot on the neck like literally just keep going. If there's blood in the water, you have to finish it and we wanted to play the whole game out regardless of what the score was."

Last season, the Green & White averaged 6.18 points per game in the fourth quarter, which ranked No. 20 in the league and had a -44 margin in the final frame, which ranked 28th. This season, the Jets rank No. 2 in the NFL with a plus-38 margin in the fourth quarter and are averaging a league-high 11.6 points per game in the fourth.