3 Takeaways Jets-Patriots | Green & White Pay for Miscues

Despite outgaining the Patriots (4-4) by nearly 100 yards (387 to 288), the Jets (5-3) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end Sunday with a 22-17 loss to New England at MetLife Stadium. Here are three takeaways

Self-Inflicted Wounds

The Jets averaged 6.7 yards per play in Week 8 while the Patriots managed just 3.8 yards a play.

QB Zach Wilson, while throwing for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career (355), turned the ball over for the first time in four games with 3 interceptions.

His first pick came with 48 seconds left in the first half. Two plays later, CB Michael Carter II picked off Patriots QB Mac Jones and ran it back 84 yards for what would have been a Pick-6 if not for a roughing the passer penalty on DL John Franklin-Myers.

HC Robert Saleh said the refs' explanation was that Franklin-Myers hit Jones "too hard."

JFM added: "Regardless of the outcome, I have to be better."

The Green & White's special teams, uncharacteristically, made four blunders in Sunday's game. Braden Mann's first punt went 22 yards and he slipped on the second-half kickoff that set the Patriots offense up on their 38-yard line. Later in the third quarter, New England had a 32-yard punt return that put them that on the Jets' 27-yard line.

Jets K Greg Zeurlein also missed his first field goal since Week 1, pushing a 45-yard try in the third quarter wide left.