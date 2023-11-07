3 Takeaways | C.J. Mosley: 'We Got Humbled' vs. Chargers

The Jets (4-4) had their three-game winning streak snapped on Monday night and lost to the Chargers (4-4), 27-6, at MetLife Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the Week 9 matchup.

Big Picture in AFC

Monday's game was the second contest the Green & White have played that's been decided by more than 10 points. The Jets have played five one-score games and two of their four losses have been determined by more than 20 points (30-10 final score at Dallas in Week 2).

The Jets are one of three teams in the AFC at 4-4 and will take on the 4-5 Raiders in Las Vegas on a short week in Week 10.

"We got humbled today," said LB C.J. Mosley, whose five games with 10 or more tackles since Week 3 is tied for the most in the NFL. "They came in our house and they beat us, so we have to take that on the chin and get healthy for next week because we have another big AFC game."

He added: "You never want to get too high when you're winning and don't want to get too low when you're losing, so it's the same mindset. The same steps we took the past three weeks when we've been successful, let's keep that same grind when we're down. We've been in this situation before. These types of games, especially in November, are going to make next month relevant. It was a tough way to start November, but we have three more to go."