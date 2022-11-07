3 Takeaways Jets-Bills | D.J. Reed Playing at 'All-Pro' Level

The Jets (6-3) got back in the win column on Sunday, taking down the Bills (6-2) at MetLife Stadium in a Week 9 game. Here are three takeaways from the game as the Green & White take Week 10 off.

Jets Secondary Contains NFL's No. 1 Pass Offense

The Jets' defense held Bills' QB Josh Allen and the No. 1 passing offense to a season-low 183 net yards. Allen threw for a season-low 205 yards, 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions for a 46.8 rating.

WR Stefon Diggs, who entered Sunday with three straight 100-yard games, had 5 catches for 93 yards in the first half, including a 42-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage with rookie CB Sauce Gardner in coverage. Diggs did not have a reception in the second half.

"I know Ahmad got beat on that first play on that double move, but he still stayed poised and in the game," HC Robert Saleh said. "He wasn't even fazed by it. … I feel like the communication has been so good and the precision at which we're playing at in the back end has been so much better than a year ago."

Saleh added on D.J. Reed: "If you really sit down and watch the tape and dissect what he's been doing, he's playing at an All-Pro level. He's every bit as deserving of the praise that Ahmad gets. He's kind of one our quiet leaders, our quiet champs if you will in terms of what he does and what he brings on and off the field and at practice."